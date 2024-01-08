Guinea secure comfortable win over star-studded Nigeria in a pre-AFCON friendly

Guinea

The Syli Nationale of Guinea have beaten the Super Eagles of Nigeria in an international friendly in Abu Dhabi on Monday, January 8, 2023.

The game caps off both nations camping in the United Arab Emirates ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup Nations.



Guinea put two past the star-studdered Nigeria with Aguibou Camara and Facinet Conte doing the damage.



Camara put Guinea ahead in the 14th minute before Conte's second-half goal put the game to bed.



While Guinea will be heading to the AFCON in high spirits following the win, Nigeria will be heading for the AFCON on a three-game winless run.

The Super Eagles are expected to jet off to Ivory Coast for the tournament on Wednesday, January 10, 2023.



They will compete with Ivory Coast, Guinea-Bissau, and Equatorial Guinea in Group A.



