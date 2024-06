Medeama have been dethroned as champions after their reign lasted just a year

Medeama's reign as champions has come to an end, as FC Samartex 1996 celebrates their historic Ghana Premier League victory.

After a year of dominance, Medeama's hopes were dashed when they suffered a shocking defeat at home against Heart of Lions.

Meanwhile, Samartex secured their first-ever title with a 1-0 win over Bibiani GoldStars FC.



