Haaland hat-trick helps Man City beat Chelsea

Erling Haaland's 56 Minute Hat Trick Helped Premier League Champions Beat Chelsea In Ohio Erling Haaland's 56-minute hat-trick helped Premier League champions beat Chelsea in Ohio

Sun, 4 Aug 2024 Source: BBC

Erling Haaland's hat-trick was instrumental in Manchester City's 4-2 victory over Chelsea in Columbus during pre-season.

The 24-year-old striker capitalized on two early errors made by Chelsea, with the first goal resulting from a misplaced pass by Tosin Adarabioyo.

Haaland was brought down by Levi Colwill, leading to a penalty that he successfully converted after a re-take.

He then extended City's lead by intercepting a wayward pass from Moises Caicedo.

In the second half, City further solidified their advantage with two more goals, the third one being scored by Oscar Bobb after a mistake by Raheem Sterling.

Source: BBC