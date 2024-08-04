Haaland hat-trick helps Man City beat Chelsea

Erling Haaland's 56-minute hat-trick helped Premier League champions beat Chelsea in Ohio

Erling Haaland's hat-trick was instrumental in Manchester City's 4-2 victory over Chelsea in Columbus during pre-season.

The 24-year-old striker capitalized on two early errors made by Chelsea, with the first goal resulting from a misplaced pass by Tosin Adarabioyo.



Haaland was brought down by Levi Colwill, leading to a penalty that he successfully converted after a re-take.

He then extended City's lead by intercepting a wayward pass from Moises Caicedo.



In the second half, City further solidified their advantage with two more goals, the third one being scored by Oscar Bobb after a mistake by Raheem Sterling.



