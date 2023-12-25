Hakim FC wins maiden Albert Asare Cup

The tournament sought to provide a platform for strengthening unity in Korle Dudor Electoral area

At the end of a keenly contested final match, Hakim FC emerged winners of the maiden edition of the Albert Asare Cup.

The tournament which is an initiative of Albert Asare who is now an elected Unit Committee member of the Korle Dudor electoral area and CEO of the Albert Asare Foundation sought to provide platform for strengthening the unity and togetherness in the area and also allow the talented footballers in the area to put their craft on display.



The tournament which commenced with eight teams was whittled down to two with Hakim FC and Samba FC setting up what was billed to be an exciting finale.



Samba FC mounted a great challenge of their own and battled well but the players of Hakim FC proved their mettle and managed to steal the trophy with a 2-1 victory.



Aside the giant trophy which was handed by Albert Asare himself, Hakim FC also got GHC500 and training bibs.



Samba FC who missed out on the trophy but got GHC200 and an authentic football for their impressive efforts.

The second and third runner-ups were also rewarded handsomely by Albert Asare who has consistently demonstrated strong willingness to improve the lot of the area.



Speaking at the end of the tournament, Albert Asare commended all the participating teams for their efforts and congratulated Hakim FC for punching above their weights.







He noted that his election as unit committee member gives him a platform to advocate for the effective handling of the unique challenges confronting the area.



He promised to commit himself to advancement of the area and ensure that the youth in particular enjoy some employment.