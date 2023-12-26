Hammarby IF defender Nathaniel Adjei trains with fitness instructor Totti Laryea

NATHANIEL ADJEI u20 and u23 player

It is that time of the year when some Ghanaian players come home for the Christmas holidays due to mid-season breaks in their respective countries where they ply their trade.

As they enjoy their Christmas holidays in Ghana, most of these players continue to engage in physical activities that keep fit and ensure that by the time they return to their clubs.



One of such players is Hammarby IF center back, Nathaniel Adjei who has engaged the services of one of Ghana’s renowned fitness coaches, Totti Francis Laryea of Train Like a Pro GH.



The defender has been taken through his paces by Totti Laryea who is fast becoming the fitness trainer for most of Ghana’s popular footballers.



Laryea has been providing intensive fitness routines for Nathan Adjei who has also shown great determination to keep fit and continue his form.

On daily basis at the Teshie McDan Complex, Laryea who has a number of footballers and Ghanaians on his books, makes time to work out with Adjei who has equally shown great participation and enthusiasm in the routines.



Totti Laryea, who’s the owner and CEO of Train Like a Pro GH. needs no introduction to footballers and athletes as he has consistently worked with established stars.



On his list of known Ghanaian and foreign players who have sought his service are Kaliefah Vajebah Sakor, Clifford Aboagye, John Boye, Isaac Anna, and Benjamin Ayim, among others.



Nathaniel Adjei, a former Black Meteors player was recently linked with Sunderland and Celtic with his growing influence in the Swedish league catching the interest of major clubs in Europe.