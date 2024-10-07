Sports

Hansi Flick: Barcelona have the 'Bayern Munich Robert lewandowski'

Robert Lewandowski2222.png Robert Lewandowski helped Barcelona to secure a win over Alaves

Mon, 7 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick is pleased to see Robert Lewandowski performing at his best once again. As the team heads into the October international break, they sit three points ahead in La Liga.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live