Hansi Flick lauds unsung hero of Barcelona’s Champions League success against Bayern Munich

Barcelona maintained their impressive season on Wednesday with a remarkable victory, defeating Bayern Munich 4-1 at the Estadi Olimpic. This win is considered one of their best so far.

Hansi Flick expressed satisfaction with his team's performance against his former club, as reported by Diario AS. He noted, "The result and the three points are significant.



The match was great overall. After the first goal, we faced a challenging ten to fifteen minutes, but it’s encouraging to see the team bounce back. With our young squad, this resilience is crucial. We have a lot of potential and aim to improve with each game."

Raphinha shone brightly for Barcelona, scoring a hat-trick, but Flick highlighted Marc Casado's continued excellent form as well.