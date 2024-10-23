Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Hansi Flick lied to Xavi Hernandez over Barcelona negotiations this summer

Screenshot 20241023 111614.png Xavi Hernandez posted a photo with Flick at his home

Wed, 23 Oct 2024 Source: Football-espana

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick is currently the center of attention in the Catalan capital, and even his predecessor is appreciating his efforts.

This was highlighted when Xavi Hernandez shared a photo with Flick at his residence last week, indicating that there is no animosity between him and the individual who succeeded him. There was a period when their relationship experienced some tension.

According to The Athletic, the two have maintained communication for a considerable time, with Xavi meeting Flick during his tenure as the manager of Germany.

Read full article

Source: Football-espana