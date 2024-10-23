Hansi Flick lied to Xavi Hernandez over Barcelona negotiations this summer

Menu ›
Sports
Wed, 23 Oct 2024 Source: Football-espana
Barcelona manager Hansi Flick is currently the center of attention in the Catalan capital, and even his predecessor is appreciating his efforts.
This was highlighted when Xavi Hernandez shared a photo with Flick at his residence last week, indicating that there is no animosity between him and the individual who succeeded him. There was a period when their relationship experienced some tension.
According to The Athletic, the two have maintained communication for a considerable time, with Xavi meeting Flick during his tenure as the manager of Germany.
Read full article
Source: Football-espana