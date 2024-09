Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has conveyed his disappointment following Leicester City's loss to Aston Villa in the Premier League.

The Black Stars winger played for 68 minutes as the Foxes faced a 2-1 defeat at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.



Belgium international Amadou Onana opened the scoring for Aston Villa in the 28th minute, allowing them to head into halftime with a lead.

The visitors extended their advantage in the second half when Jhon Duran scored in the 63rd minute.



Leicester City managed to reduce the deficit in the 73rd minute with a goal from Facundo Buonanotte, but ultimately fell short.