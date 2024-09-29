Harrison's chance to star as England start WXV bid

Fly-half Zoe Harrison started the Rugby World Cup final in 2022

Source: BBC

The WXV1 competition was established to ensure that the top teams compete against each other more frequently.

However, as the second season commences on Sunday, the question remains: can any other team rival England?



As the reigning champions, England, currently ranked number one in the world, are expected to be the frontrunners in their quest to retain the title they secured last year in New Zealand.

The Red Roses are enjoying an impressive streak, having won 17 consecutive matches, and they recently achieved victories against both France and the world champions, New Zealand.



