Harry Zakour reveals rift with Hearts of Oak majority shareholder Togbe Afede XIV

Mon, 10 Jun 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet
Harry Zakour, the former Accra Hearts of Oak Chief Executive, has admitted to a strained relationship with the club's majority shareholder, Togbe Afede XIV.
Zakour made this revelation after the Phobians' recent game at the Accra Sports Stadium.
The match ended in a 0-0 draw against Great Olympics, putting both teams at risk of relegation from the Ghana Premier League.
Once a dominant force in Ghana and Africa, Hearts of Oak now must secure a victory against Bechem United in the upcoming weekend to steer clear of relegation.
