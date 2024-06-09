Hasaacas Ladies beat Ampem Darkoa Ladies to win 2023/24 Ghana Women’s Premier League title

Hasaacas Ladies emerged as the champions of the Ghana Women's Premier Leagu

Source: Footballghana

On Saturday, June 8, Hasaacas Ladies emerged as the champions of the Ghana Women's Premier League final, clinching their fifth title.

The match, which was eagerly awaited, unfolded at the University of Ghana Stadium, where Hasaacas Ladies secured a 2-1 victory over Ampem Darkoa Ladies.



This triumph was particularly significant for the Sekondi-based team, as they had previously suffered defeat in the last two finals against the same opponents.

With a strong determination to break Nana Mma's dominance, the Hasaacas Ladies showcased their resilience and skill.



Their efforts were rewarded when Veronica Baa Kumah scored a remarkable goal from outside the penalty box in the 11th minute, setting the tone for their well-deserved victory.



