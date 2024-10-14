Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Hasaacas Ladies clinch 2024 Champion of Champions title with win over Army Ladies

Screenshot 20241014 112921.png Hasaacas ladies secured a 2-0 victory over Army Ladies

Mon, 14 Oct 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Hasaacas Ladies secured the 2024 Champion of Champions title with a 2-0 win against Army Ladies at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence in Prampram on Saturday.

The Ghanaian champions opened the scoring in the 39th minute with a goal from Comfort Owusu, and Mercy Attobrah confirmed the victory by adding a second goal in the 74th minute.

Although Army Ladies delivered a commendable performance, they were unable to capitalize on their opportunities, allowing Hasaacas Ladies to maintain their advantage and clinch the win.

Read full article

Source: Ghanasoccernet