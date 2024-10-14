Hasaacas Ladies clinch 2024 Champion of Champions title with win over Army Ladies

Hasaacas ladies secured a 2-0 victory over Army Ladies

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Hasaacas Ladies secured the 2024 Champion of Champions title with a 2-0 win against Army Ladies at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence in Prampram on Saturday.

The Ghanaian champions opened the scoring in the 39th minute with a goal from Comfort Owusu, and Mercy Attobrah confirmed the victory by adding a second goal in the 74th minute.

Although Army Ladies delivered a commendable performance, they were unable to capitalize on their opportunities, allowing Hasaacas Ladies to maintain their advantage and clinch the win.



Read full article