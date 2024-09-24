Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Hasaacas Ladies dominate Supreme Ladies 6-0 to top Group A in Women's Premier Super Cup

Hasaacas Ladies Continued Their Dominant Start To The 2024 Women's Premier Super Cup.png Hasaacas Ladies continued their dominant start to the 2024 Women's Premier Super Cup

Tue, 24 Sep 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Hasaacas Ladies maintained their impressive performance in the 2024 Women's Premier Super Cup, achieving a commanding 6-0 victory against Supreme Ladies on the second matchday at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram.

Mercy Attobrah and Alice Sarpong each scored two goals, while Veronica Baah Kumah and Belinda Ofori contributed with additional goals for the Takoradi team.

This win places Hasaacas Ladies at the top of Group A with a total of six points, following their earlier triumph over Faith Ladies.

Read full article

Source: Ghanasoccernet