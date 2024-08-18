Hasaacas Ladies miss out on CAF Women's Champions League despite 6-1 win against AS Garde National

They will now shift their focus back to domestic competitions

Hasaacas Ladies narrowly missed qualifying for the 2024 CAF Women's Champions League despite a 6-1 win over Niger's AS Garde National in their final Group B match.

The Ghana Women's Premier League champions needed a six-goal margin to advance but fell short on goal difference, finishing level on points with Omnisports Etincelle.



Hasaacas dominated the game with goals from Fatoumata Tamboura, Grace Animah, Comfort Owusu, and Abigail Sakyiwaa, but their efforts were not enough.

They will now shift their focus back to domestic competitions.



