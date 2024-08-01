Hasaacas Ladies secure license for 2024 CAF Women's Champions League

Hasaacas Ladies FC

Ghana's Hasaacas Ladies FC, the champions of the Malta Guinness Women's Premier League, have received approval to compete in the upcoming 2024 CAF Women's Champions League, as confirmed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in a recent announcement.

Hasaacas Ladies FC underwent an assessment in five key areas - Sporting, Infrastructure, Personnel and Administration, Legal, and Financial - in accordance with the current CAF and GFA Club Licensing Regulations.

A letter addressed to the General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association, Prosper Harrison Addo, acknowledged the successful application and granted license for participation in the CAF Women's Champions League 2024.