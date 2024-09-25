“He asked for the substitution” – Carlo Ancelotti calms Kylian Mbappe injury concerns

Real Madrid survived a late scare on Tuesday to defeat Alaves at the Santiago Bernabeu

Source: Football-espana

The La Liga champions initially established a comfortable three-goal advantage, yet two late goals from Alaves heightened the tension, though they fell short of equalizing.



In his post-match press conference, Carlo Ancelotti reflected on the late-game anxiety, stating, "That’s football. A single mistake can boost the confidence of the opposing team. This is a common occurrence in the sport.

While we aim to avoid it, it can happen. For the first 60 minutes, we performed excellently."



