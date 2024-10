Former England striker Peter Crouch criticized Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus for losing control after receiving a red card in the match against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, October 19, 2024.

Kudus was dismissed with just four minutes left in the game after an altercation with Spurs players, which followed a foul on defender Micky Van de Ven.

In a reckless moment, Kudus ran over Van de Ven, then pushed Senegalese midfielder Pape Matar Sarr.