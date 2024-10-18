He has changed our mentality – Sudan forward Abobaker Eisa lauds Kwesi Appiah’s influence

Sudan forward Abobaker Eisa has praised the significant impact of coach Kwesi Appiah on the team, highlighting how he has transformed their mentality.

Under Appiah's guidance, the players have reportedly developed a stronger sense of confidence and belief in their abilities, which has positively influenced their performances on the pitch.



Eisa emphasized that Appiah’s coaching style and motivational approach have helped the squad adopt a more determined and competitive mindset.



This change in mentality is seen as crucial for Sudan as they aim to improve their standing in African football, especially with upcoming tournaments and qualifiers.

The forward's remarks suggest that Appiah's experience and leadership are making a difference, not only in terms of tactics but also in fostering a positive team spirit.



As Sudan prepares for future challenges, Eisa’s comments reflect optimism about their prospects under Appiah's stewardship.