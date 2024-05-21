He is a player people come to the stadium to see - Nordsjaelland bid Ibrahim Osman farewell

Ibrahim Osman

FC Nordsjaelland, the Danish team, has expressed their heartfelt farewell to Ibrahim Osman, the Ghanaian forward, as he prepares to leave for England to join Brighton and Hove Albion.

Despite agreeing to the move during the winter transfer window, the 19-year-old decided to stay in Denmark and complete the season with FC Nordsjaelland.



In anticipation of their final game against Midtjylland, the club praised Osman's remarkable journey from the Right to Dream Academy to European football. They highlighted his swift rise through the ranks, as he seamlessly transitioned from the U19 team to the Superliga, making an immediate impact.



With over 50 games under his belt, Osman has become a prominent figure in both the team and the 3F Super League and is now ready to take on the world's biggest league.

FC Nordsjaelland commended Osman for his dedication and development, acknowledging the role played by both the club and the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana. Despite securing his Premier League move earlier in the year, Osman has remained focused, motivated, and committed to his growth as a player.



His impressive performances, marked by spectacular goals and actions, have made him a fan favourite. The club expressed their gratitude for having him at FC Nordsjaelland and expressed their excitement to follow his future endeavours.



Osman is one of four players bidding farewell to the club after the current season.