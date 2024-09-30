Sports

He is doing something good - Ghana legend Mohammed Polo praises GFA leader Kurt Okraku

Screenshot 20240930 140656.png Kurt Okraku

Mon, 30 Sep 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Mohammed Polo, the 1978 Africa Cup of Nations winner, has commended the leadership of Kurt Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), highlighting the positive impact of his administration on Ghanaian football.

In an interview with Bryt FM in Koforidua, the legendary midfielder expressed his approval of Okraku's performance and called for support for the FA president.

Despite some dissatisfaction among Ghanaians regarding Okraku's leadership, Polo firmly believes that he is making significant contributions and encourages others to back him.

Source: Ghanasoccernet