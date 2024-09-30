Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
1

He is not a team player – West Ham explains Mohammed Kudus substitution against Brentford

Mohammed Kudus2347789.png Mohammed Kudus

Mon, 30 Sep 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

West Ham United's manager, Julen Lopetegui, has indicated that Mohammed Kudus is struggling to integrate into the team's dynamics amid their challenging start to the 2024/25 Premier League season.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live