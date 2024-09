Ghanaian midfielder and former Chelsea player Michael Essien

Source: Ghanasoccernet

FC Nordsjaelland's manager, Jens Fønsskov Olsen, has emphasized the significant impact of renowned Ghanaian footballer Michael Essien on the club.

Since retiring from professional play, the ex-Chelsea midfielder has taken on the role of individual talent coach at the Danish team.

Essien is instrumental in helping young players make a smooth transition to the first team in the Danish Superliga.



Read full article