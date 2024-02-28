He needs to be a bit more mature – Gary Neville on Mohammed Kudus decision-making

Mohammed Kudus showing great skill

Gary Neville, the former Manchester United defender, has expressed his belief that Mohammed Kudus, despite his immense talent, needs to improve his decision-making skills.

Kudus showcased his ability to make an impact during West Ham United's 4-2 victory over Brentford in the Premier League on Monday night, providing an assist for his team.



Throughout the match, the Ghanaian forward posed a constant threat to Brentford's defense whenever West Ham launched an attack.



However, despite his goal involvement, Neville, who now works as a pundit for Sky Sports, analyzed Kudus' performance and emphasized the importance of the 23-year-old making better decisions when he reaches the final third of the pitch.



Neville believes that Kudus possesses great potential but needs to display more maturity in his choices during crucial moments of the game.



He pointed out that while wingers can often be unpredictable, it is crucial for them to not only confuse the opposition but also keep their own teammates guessing.

Neville highlighted that in the first half, Kudus took a couple of wild shots instead of making a final pass, which could have been more beneficial for the team.



During his podcast, Neville further explained that he had mentioned during the first half of the match that Kudus needed to be more precise in his decision-making.



He praised Kudus for his improved performance in the second half, particularly when he provided a delightful cross for Jarrod Bowen, resulting in a crucial goal for West Ham.



Neville regarded this moment as a significant turning point in the game and emphasized the importance of Kudus being more direct in his approach.