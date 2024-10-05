Salim Adams

Source: Kickgh

Hearts of Oak's head coach Aboubakar Ouattara has expressed disappointment in midfielder Salim Adams following his underwhelming performance during the recent goalless draw against Aduana Stars.

The match took place at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon, where Accra Hearts of Oak had a man advantage starting from the 57th minute after Aduana's Rich Mensah received a red card.

Adams, who replaced striker Asamoah Boateng in the 68th minute, failed to leave a mark on the game, misplacing multiple passes and squandering a key chance late in the match that could have led to a victory for Hearts.



Read full article