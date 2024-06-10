Heart of Lions secure 2-0 win over Legon Cities

Hearts of Lions football team

Source: Footballghana

Heart of Lions secured a significant 2-0 victory against Legon Cities in match week 33 of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League at the Kpando Sports Stadium.

This win serves as a major boost for the home team, who are currently battling to avoid relegation. They now occupy the 11th position on the table with 44 points.



In the closing moments of the first half stoppage time, Christian Agyenim Boateng found the back of the net, scoring the first goal for Heart of Lions.

Shortly after the hour mark, Ebenezer Abban sealed the victory for Bashir Hayford’s team by scoring the second goal of the game.



Read full article