Heartbreak for Alfred Duncan and Fiorentina after defeat to Olympiacos in Conference League final

Alfred Duncan

Source: Footballghana

Alfred Duncan, the Ghanaian international, was unable to secure the Europa Conference League title as Fiorentina lost 1-0 to Olympiacos in the final.

The match took place at OPAP Arena in Athens. Despite being part of the matchday squad, Duncan did not start the game. He entered the match in the 74th minute, replacing Arthur Melo.



Duncan made a significant impact and almost scored a late goal with a powerful shot that narrowly missed the target.

The game ended in a goalless draw, leading to extra time where both teams battled for victory.



