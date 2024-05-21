Hearts and Kotoko to compete in inaugural Democracy Cup celebrating 30 years of Parliament

Hearts and Kotoko to participate in the inaugural Democracy Cup to celebrate 30 years of Parliament

The Parliament of Ghana has selected Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko to participate in the inaugural Democracy Cup, which has been created to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the legislature.

The highly anticipated match will be held on Friday, July 5, 2024, at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Furthermore, Members of Parliament will compete against former Black Stars players in an exhilarating curtain raiser.



During an announcement made by the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, it was disclosed that the victor of the Hearts vs.



Kotoko match will have the opportunity to play against DC United in Washington, a privilege earned through the remarkable accomplishments of Parliament.

Rt. Hon. Bagbin also revealed that the Democracy Cup was suggested by supportive partners and stakeholders as a means to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the 1992 constitution and the Parliament of the Fourth Republic.



"Due to the commendable efforts of this parliament, a few partners and stakeholders have decided to support our endeavours and proposed the establishment of what they refer to as the Democracy Cup, which will add excitement to the celebration of our 30th anniversary of the 1992 constitution and this Fourth Republic parliament," stated Rt. Hon. Bagbin.



This thrilling addition will undoubtedly elevate the festivities and highlight the significant contributions of Parliament.