Hearts of Oak advancing in talks for the signing of Benjamin Asare from Great Olympics

Benjamin Asare

Source: Apexnewshub

Hearts of Oak are currently in talks to secure the services of goalkeeper Benjamin Asare from Great Olympics in order to strengthen their goalkeeping department for the upcoming season.

Asare, who ended the Ghana Premier League season with the highest number of clean sheets, was seen at Hearts of Oak's training ground in Pobiman last Friday.



Transfer journalist Mohammed Shaban has verified that head coach Aboubakar Ouattara is in favor of the potential signing.

While Accra Lions' Andrews Owusu and Dreams FC's Solomon Agbasi were also on the radar, Shaban has indicated that a move for Agbasi has fallen through.



