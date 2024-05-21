Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko are not big teams – Charles Taylor

Charles Taylor

Former Ghanaian footballer, Charles Taylor Asampong, has criticized Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko for their subpar performances, stating that they are no longer considered top teams.

The two most prestigious clubs in the nation have faced challenges during the current 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.



With just two points separating Hearts of Oak with 12 points and Asante Kotoko with 10 points, Taylor, who has played for both sides, believes that the supporters of these clubs deserve an apology.



"The season is essentially over for both Kotoko and Hearts. They need to apologize to their fans; they have let them down," he expressed on Angel TV.

"At this point, I can confidently say that Kotoko and Hearts are renowned clubs but not successful teams. They may have the reputation of being top clubs, but they lack the essence of a strong team.



"It's akin to having two underperforming students; inevitably, they will fail. When you observe the outcomes of both Kotoko and Hearts, they consistently face defeat. The players are not living up to the standards expected of these two clubs," he further commented.



Asante Kotoko is scheduled to face Hearts of Oak in the Matchday 31 fixture of the Ghana Premier League at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, May 26, 2024.