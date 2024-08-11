Sports

Hearts of Oak appoint Nana Yaw Amankwah as new assistant coach

Nana Yaw Amankwah Nana Yaw Amankwah

Sun, 11 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Accra Hearts of Oak have formally appointed Nana Yaw Amankwah as their new assistant coach, just days prior to an important preseason match.

