Hearts of Oak appoints Ivorian tactician Aboubakar Ouattara as new head coach

Ghana Premier League (GPL) side, Accra Hearts of Oak has appointed Ivorian tactician Aboubakar Ouattara as their new head coach.

The Accra-based club made the announcement today, Friday, February 9, regarding an appointment that takes effect immediately.



As per the statement issued by the club, the newly appointed coach Aboubakar Ouattara will commence training with the players next week.



“The Board of Accra Hearts of Oak has appointed the Ivorian - coach Aboubakar Ouattara as the club's substantive head coach. His appointment takes immediate effect.



“Coach Ouattara has signed a two-and-half-year contract with the Club and is expected to start training next week when the team returns from this weekend's friendly game against Techiman Eleven Wonders,” the statement from Hearts of Oak said.

Coach Aboubakar Ouattara, a holder of the CAF License 'A' coaching certificate, has a proven track record of success in various African countries as both a coach and Technical Director. He has previously worked with top African football clubs such as AS Vita Club, T.P Mazembe, and Wydad Athletic Club among others.



In addition, he had a brief stint with his present team's arch-rivals, Asante Kotoko in 1999.



The board of Hearts of Oak has expressed confidence in Coach Ouattara's ability to lead the team to success.



The club, currently ranked 11th on the GPL table after 17 matches played, is gearing up for the upcoming season commencing on Friday, 23rd February 2023.