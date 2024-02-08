Hearts of Oak board member faces disciplinary action for criticizing match officials

Alhaji Brimah Moro Akanbi

The Ghana Football Association's (GFA) Disciplinary Committee has commenced proceedings against Alhaji Brimah Moro Akanbi, a board member of Hearts of Oak, after he publicly criticized match officials.

Alhaji Akanbi attributed Hearts of Oak's underwhelming performance in the first round of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League to the decisions made by match officials during their games.



He accused the officials of showing bias against the Phobians and insinuated that their decisions unfairly influenced the team's position on the league table.



As a response, the GFA released a statement accusing Alhaji Akanbi of misconduct and of undermining the Ghana Premier League's integrity.



The organization claimed that remarks made in the media against match officials violated GFA Premier League Regulations, 2019, Section 34(6)(d).

The statement went on to say that Alhaji Akanbi's comments were improper behavior that damaged the sport's reputation.



“Hearts of Oak’s Amadu Moro Akanbi has been charged with a breach of Section 34(6)(d) of the GFA Premier League Regulations, 2019 following comments made about Match Officials in the media,” the statement read.



“It is alleged that his commentary on the Match Officials constitutes misconduct that brings the name of the game into disrepute.”



The GFA has set a deadline of Thursday, February 8, 2024, for Alhaji Akanbi to respond to the accusations made against him.