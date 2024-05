Amos Frimpong's hopeful Hearts of Oak can escape relegation

Source: Footballghana

Amos Frimpong, former Asante Kotoko captain, is confident that Accra Hearts of Oak will avoid relegation in the Ghana Premier League.

Despite their poor form and being just two points above the drop zone, Frimpong believes the Phobians can secure their spot in the league by winning their remaining matches.

On the other hand, Charles Taylor is advocating for Hearts of Oak's demotion.



