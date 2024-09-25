Sports

Hearts of Oak captain Benjamin Asare calls for momentum after victory

Hearts Of Oak Goalkeeper , Asare, Has Urged His Teammates To Build On Their Recent Momentum.png Hearts of Oak goalkeeper , Asare, has urged his teammates to man-up after recent victory

Wed, 25 Sep 2024 Source: Ghana Guardian

Accra Hearts of Oak's goalkeeper and captain, Benjamin Asare, has called on his teammates to capitalize on their recent success after a confidence-boosting 2-0 win against Bechem United in the Ghana Premier League.

This victory was the Phobians' first of the season, following a challenging beginning that saw them suffer two straight defeats.

The match, held at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, saw second-half goals from Ransford Mensah and Hamza Issah, easing some of the pressure on head coach Aboubakar Ouattara and the squad.

Source: Ghana Guardian