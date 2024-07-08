Sports

Hearts of Oak captain Kofi Agbesimah seeking contract termination - Reports

Kofi Agbesimah Kofi Agbesimah

Mon, 8 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Hearts of Oak's skipper and defender, Kofi Agbesimah, has surprised the team by allegedly asking to end his contract prematurely, despite still having one year left on his original two-year agreement.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live