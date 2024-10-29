Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara frustrated by narrow loss to Bibiani GoldStars

Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara expressed his frustration following a tough 1-0 loss to Bibiani GoldStars, a result he finds hard to come to terms with.

The match, held at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on Sunday during Matchday 8, saw Samuel Attah Kumi net the sole goal, while Hamza Issah failed to convert a vital penalty.



In his comments after the game, Ouattara recognized the disappointment shared by fans and players alike. He remarked, “The fans' reaction is understandable. We know that when results are poor, they will respond this way.”

He further highlighted the significance of the defeat, stating, “Honestly, this loss is tough to swallow, and it’s challenging for the fans, us, and the players. We urge them to keep supporting the team.”



As a result of this defeat, Hearts of Oak now finds themselves in 12th place on the league table with just 9 points. The team aims to recover as they prepare to take on Medeama SC in Matchday 9 at TNA Park.