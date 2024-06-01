Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers
Menu
Sports
0

Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara shifts attention to Great Olympics clash

Aboubakar Ouattara 30 Aboubakar Ouattara

Sat, 1 Jun 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara shifts focus to the upcoming match against city rivals Great Olympics after securing a crucial win against Nations FC.

Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara shifts focus to the upcoming match against city rivals Great Olympics after securing a crucial win against Nations FC. Ouattara stresses the significance of staying concentrated on the remaining fixtures to ensure the team's survival in the Ghana Premier League.



Read full article

Source: Ghanasoccernet