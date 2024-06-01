Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara shifts attention to Great Olympics clash

Aboubakar Ouattara

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara shifts focus to the upcoming match against city rivals Great Olympics after securing a crucial win against Nations FC.

