Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara shifts attention to Great Olympics clash

Sat, 1 Jun 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet
Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara shifts focus to the upcoming match against city rivals Great Olympics after securing a crucial win against Nations FC. Ouattara stresses the significance of staying concentrated on the remaining fixtures to ensure the team's survival in the Ghana Premier League.
