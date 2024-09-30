Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara unhappy with stalemate against Nations FC

Hearts of Oak vs Nations FC

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Hearts of Oka coach Aboubakar Ouattara expressed disappointment over his team's failure to secure a win against Nations FC in their Ghana Premier League match on Sunday.

The game, played at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex, concluded in an exciting goalless draw, with both sides unable to convert their chances into goals.

The Phobians aimed for their second straight victory of the season, but it ultimately eluded them.



Read full article