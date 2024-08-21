Hearts of Oak depart Ghana for Togo for continue pre-season ahead of 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season

Hearts of Oak have departed from the nation to Togo to advance their pre-season preparations for the 2024/25 Ghana football season.

The Phobians traveled with a squad of 31 players as they enhance their readiness for the forthcoming season.



Coach Aboubakar Ouattara is optimistic about a significantly improved season following a difficult campaign in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

The club has scheduled several friendly matches, including one against Togolese champions ASKO Kara, with the official date to be announced shortly.



Hearts of Oak will commence their 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season with a home match against the newly promoted Basake Holy Stars.