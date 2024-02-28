Hearts of Oak dissolves board

Menu ›
Wed, 28 Feb 2024
Accra Hearts of Oak, has made an official announcement on X (formerly known as Twitter), stating that its board has been dissolved.
The club stated that more information regarding the dissolution of the board will be shared on Wednesday, February 28th.
???????????? || PHOBIA
BREAKING NEWS:
THE HEARTS OF OAK BOARD IS DISSOLVED.— Phooobia! - #WeNeverSayDie ???????? (@HeartsOfOakGH) February 27, 2024
Watch out for more details tomorrow.
