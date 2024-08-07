Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Kwadwo Osei Bonsu joins Accra Lions FC

Accra Hearts of Oak has transferred goalkeeper Kwadwo Osei Bonsu to their Ghana Premier League competitors, Accra Lions FC.

Following successful negotiations on Tuesday afternoon, Kwadwo Osei Bonsu has signed a two-year contract, as reported by Kolog Bonaventure. Previously associated with WAFA SC and Berekum Chelsea FC, Bonsu joined the Phobians during the second half of the 2023/24 season on a three-year agreement but did not make any appearances. He is now poised to revitalize his career with Accra Lions FC, where he is anticipated to secure the starting goalkeeper position for the 2024/25 league season, leveraging his considerable experience.



Accra Lions FC, understanding the necessity of a dependable figure in goal, is optimistic that Osei Bonsu will enhance their goalkeeping unit and aid in their efforts to match or exceed last season's achievements.

Accra Lions is currently gearing up for the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season. Last season, they finished in second place, trailing champions FC Samartex 1996 by ten points, having accumulated a total of 51 points.