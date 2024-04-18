Hearts of Oak have everything in place to be most successful club in Ghana – Vincent Sowah

Hearts of Oak players celebrate after scoring a stunning goal

Accra Hearts of Oak board member Vincent Sowah Odotei is confident that the club possesses all the necessary elements to become the most successful club in Ghana.

He specifically highlighted the club's state-of-the-art training facility at Pobiman and the commercial center as key factors that should contribute to their success.



However, despite these advantages, the team currently finds themselves in tenth place with 35 points after 26 matches, trailing 14 points behind the league leaders.



Expressing his disappointment, Odotei acknowledged that the team's on-field performance has not lived up to their expectations, considering the investments made.

He emphasized the need for improvement and expressed optimism for a better outcome in the future.



Following a recent three-game losing streak, the team managed to bounce back with a 3-1 victory over Karela United on Saturday, ending a five-game unbeaten run under Aboubakar Ouattara.