Hearts of Oak postpones 6th Annual General Meeting to April 4

Hearts of Oak, the renowned Ghana Premier League team, has decided to postpone their highly anticipated 6th Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Originally scheduled for Thursday, March 28, the AGM will now take place on April 4.



In a press release issued today, the club's management expressed regret for the inconvenience caused by this change.



They explained that unforeseen circumstances led to the rescheduling of the event.

The AGM will still be held at the Civil Service Auditorium-Ministries in Accra, starting at 9:00 AM.



The club also mentioned that the newly constituted board will be introduced during the AGM next week.