Hearts of Oak pushing to sign Medeama defender Fatawu Sulemana

Fatawu Sulemana

Mon, 22 Jul 2024 Source: Footballghana

Hearts of Oak, one of the top teams in Ghana, is actively pursuing the signing of Medeama defender Fatawu Sulemana during the current transfer window.

The club is keen on strengthening its squad with quality players ahead of the upcoming season after a challenging previous season.

Sulemana, a talented left-back, has been targeted by Hearts of Oak to enhance their defensive line.

Negotiations are underway between the player and the club, with talks ongoing with Medeama to secure the deal.

Source: Footballghana