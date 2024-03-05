Hearts of Oak's Ouattara seeks fan support for team's resurgence

Coach Aboubakar Ouattara

Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara is calling for support from the fans as he aims to bring about a positive change in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season. Since taking over as the head coach, the Ivorian tactician has led the team to two consecutive victories.

In their recent week 19 fixture against Nsoatreman FC, the team displayed resilience and determination despite conceding an early goal. Walid Neymah Fuseini put the home team ahead in the 23rd minute, but Ouattara's halftime strategies proved effective as Hearts of Oak emerged stronger in the second half.



Salifu Ibrahim's deflected shot equalized the scores, and eight minutes later, Ivorian forward Cisse Kassim scored an excellent goal following an impressive build-up play.

Ouattara expressed his gratitude to the fans and urged them to consistently support the team. He believes that the team belongs to the supporters, and with their unwavering backing, they can achieve greater things.



With 27 points, Hearts of Oak climbed to seventh place in the standings. In their upcoming week 20 fixture, the team will face Bofoakwa Tano in a highly anticipated clash.