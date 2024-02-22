Hearts of Oak set to return to Accra Sports Stadium with match against Real Tamale United

Accra Hearts of Oak

After a prolonged absence, Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club is set to make a comeback to the Accra Sports Stadium, marking their return with an eagerly anticipated match against Real Tamale United on Sunday, February 25th.

The team's hiatus from the stadium was primarily attributed to the 2023 AFCON break and the facility's usage for various events during the Christmas holidays by the National Sports Authority (NSA), prompting criticism from football enthusiasts.



Also, their scheduled fixture against Olympics (Blue) in the Ga Mashie Derby had to be relocated to the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi due to the closure of the Accra Stadium.



Adding to the buzz, the Phobians recently named Ivorian Aboubakar Ouattara as their new head coach, following the dismissal of Martin Koopman.

The transition comes as the team seeks to improve its standing in the Ghana Premier League, currently ranking 11th with a record of four wins, nine draws, and four losses.



However, their imminent return to their home ground signals a fresh start for the Phobians as they aim to revitalize their season in front of their loyal supporters.