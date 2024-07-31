Hearts of Oak should sign more mature players and add a few youngsters - Kofi Kordzi

Kofi Kordzi

Source: Footballghana

Former Hearts of Oak forward Kofi Kordzi has called on the club to recruit more seasoned players while also incorporating a few younger talents for the upcoming season.

He emphasizes that this strategy is essential for the club to maintain its status as one of the top teams in the country and to establish a strong leadership presence within the squad. Kordzi expressed concerns that an influx of young players could undermine team authority due to the lack of prominent figures.



He suggested that the club should aim to sign six or seven experienced players, alongside two or three younger ones, to create a balanced team for the new season.

In an interview on Asempa FM, he reflected on the historical significance of player caliber at both Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, noting that these clubs have traditionally featured standout athletes.



