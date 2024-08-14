Hearts of Oak takes pre-season camp to Lome

Accra Hearts of Oak

Accra Hearts of Oak, a Ghana Premier League team, is set to conduct their pre-season camp in Lome, Togo, ahead of the new season starting on September 6.

During their time in Lome, the club plans to engage in several matches to refine their skills and teamwork.



Upon their return, Hearts of Oak will face Basake Holy Stars in their league opener.

The team aims to enhance their performance compared to last season and achieve a higher position on the league table.



Read full article