Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Hearts of Oak will be competitive next season - Vincent Sowah Odotei assures fans

Vincent Sowah Odotei Vincent Sowah-Odotei

Thu, 1 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Vincent Sowah-Odotei, a member of the Hearts of Oak Board, has expressed the organization's commitment to enhancing their competitiveness for the upcoming season.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live