Hearts of Oak will be competitive next season - Vincent Sowah Odotei assures fans

Vincent Sowah-Odotei, a member of the Hearts of Oak Board, has expressed the organization's commitment to enhancing their competitiveness for the upcoming season.

The Phobian Club faced significant challenges during the previous season, having transitioned through three different coaches. Ultimately, Hearts of Oak concluded the season in 14th place, accumulating a total of 45 points.



As the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season approaches, commencing on September 6, Mr. Sowah-Odotei has indicated that they will be actively seeking to recruit players who will bolster their competitiveness for the next campaign.



“We are making progress; it is not a straightforward process, as numerous factors are involved. However, we believe we are managing these elements effectively to ensure that by the start of the season, we will possess a squad capable of competing at a high level," he stated in an interview with ChannelOne TV following the inauguration of the newly constructed Phobia House.

To date, Hearts of Oak has secured the signings of Benjamin Asare, Samuel Amofa, Michael Awuah, and Asamoah Boateng Afriyie.



In addition, the Rainbow Club is set to commence their season with a home match against Basake Holy Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium.